PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 882 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 41.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after buying an additional 180,902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Five Below by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 364.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.75. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $209.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

