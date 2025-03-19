PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 926.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $153.55.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

