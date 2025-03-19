PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after buying an additional 253,679 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after buying an additional 186,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,135,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,809,000 after buying an additional 110,478 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 243,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,018,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the period.

Freshpet Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 1.58. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $164.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

