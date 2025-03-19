PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $54,980,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,792,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,810,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $24,547,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $22,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $169.79. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NICE

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.