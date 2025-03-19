PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCNE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

CCNE stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

