PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 781.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UTF opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

