PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,658 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

