PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,941 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.