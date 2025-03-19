PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,175 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,186 shares of company stock worth $6,345,115. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

