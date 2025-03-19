PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 340 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KB shares. Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

