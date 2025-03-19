PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 695.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.90.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 6.3 %

CRDO stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.80 and a beta of 2.16. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $86.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $275,191.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 638,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,366,132.04. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 21,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $1,434,785.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,904,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,612,648.63. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,186,706 shares of company stock worth $82,430,478. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.