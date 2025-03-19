PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 55 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Barclays lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.78.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

