PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 16.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.