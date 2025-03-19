PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,109 shares of company stock worth $5,105,606. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus



Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

