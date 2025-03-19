Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $21,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after buying an additional 241,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 44.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after buying an additional 171,366 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $12,670,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $10,844,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Polaris Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE PII opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

