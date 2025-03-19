PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Down 19.7% – Should You Sell?

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 12,086,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 8,641,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £23.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.04.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.