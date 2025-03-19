Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading Down 19.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) traded down 19.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.02 ($0.05). 13,366,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 4,029,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

Predator Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £22.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.65.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

