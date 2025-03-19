Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 61,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,708.56. The trade was a 10.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,149.16. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $511,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -840.00%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

