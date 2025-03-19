Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,949,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $2,226,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage
In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. The trade was a 7.99 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $192.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.17 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.02. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
