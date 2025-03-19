Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,403,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $5,422,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Integer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Integer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 254,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 23.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Integer stock opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

