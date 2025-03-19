Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 111,834 iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

