Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 24,853 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance
Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
