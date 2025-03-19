Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 33,519 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 966.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,519 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $220,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

