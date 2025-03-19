Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,504,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,377,000 after buying an additional 153,491 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,765 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $229,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 47,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 16.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,391.52. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $10,382,274.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,157,292.26. This represents a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,242,702 in the last ninety days.

Astera Labs Stock Down 4.4 %

Astera Labs stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.