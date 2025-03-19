Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,837,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 295.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 182,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 136,556 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,733 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,380,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10,046.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.
Spectrum Brands Stock Performance
Spectrum Brands stock opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.85 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.19%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
