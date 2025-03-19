Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

