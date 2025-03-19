Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Brunswick by 21.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $313,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brunswick Stock Performance
Shares of BC stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $96.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 90.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.
Insider Transactions at Brunswick
In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
