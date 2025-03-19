Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In related news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $669,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,443.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,018 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCVX opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.02. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

