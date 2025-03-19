Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $669,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,443.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,018 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vaxcyte Price Performance
PCVX opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.02. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
