Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $3 Million in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 38,227.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 698,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101,956 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,367.14. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,180. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

