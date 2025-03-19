Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 196,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.46%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

