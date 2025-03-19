Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 216,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Ball stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

