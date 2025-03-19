Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $65.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

