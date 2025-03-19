Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,901 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

