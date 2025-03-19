Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CP opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $90.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

