Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
