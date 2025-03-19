Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,503 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.