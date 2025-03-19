Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,980 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Bunge Global by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.