Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 32,771 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14,055.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.69%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

