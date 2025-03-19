Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 45,056 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Celanese Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.72. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

