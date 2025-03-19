Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 45,422 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,436 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.