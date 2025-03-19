Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Standex International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Standex International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $154.45 and a 1-year high of $212.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.76.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

