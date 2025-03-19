Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 62,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.