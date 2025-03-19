Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in First Horizon by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in First Horizon by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

