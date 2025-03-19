Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 98,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in News by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in News by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

