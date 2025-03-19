Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,628,000 after buying an additional 1,730,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $70,971,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after buying an additional 747,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,596,000 after buying an additional 626,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $20,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $570,258.45. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 72,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,349.97. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

