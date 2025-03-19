PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 141.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 619,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,996,595.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.