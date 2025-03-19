Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 937,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,145,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 84,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

