Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 475,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Endava by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 141,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 202.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

