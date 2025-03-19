Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPMO stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

