Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 118,788 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.63% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

FPX opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $143.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.15.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

